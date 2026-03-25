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Weeks after Ivanna Lisette Ortiz allegedly fired at Rihanna’s home in Los Angeles, she entered a plea during her arraignment hearing.

On Tuesday, Ortiz pleaded not guilty after she was charged with one count of attempted murder, 10 counts of assault with a semiautomatic, and three counts of shooting an inhabited dwelling or camper.

At the court hearing, Ortiz was behind glass, wearing yellow prison garb and blonde braids.

Ortiz only spoke to waive her rights to a speedy preliminary trial.

While her lawyer asked for her bail to be lowered from $1.875 million to $70,000, the judge rejected the request.

At the hearing, Deputy District Attorney Alexander Bott argued, "This case involves a dangerous, deliberate shooting into occupied homes. This is the kind of conduct that could easily have resulted in multiple homicides.”

Her bail was initially $10.225 million after her arrest.

Earlier this month, the D.A.’s office released a press release on the shooting.

The D.A.’s office stated, "On March 8, at about 1:20 p.m., Ortiz is accused of driving up to the front of a home belonging to Rihanna... and firing a semiautomatic weapon multiple times at the house. There were people on the musician’s property as well as an adjacent house, but no one was struck by gunfire."

District Attorney Nathan Hochman also spoke about the case at a press conference.

He confirmed, "Rihanna was there with her partner (A$AP Rocky), her three children, her mother, and two staff people representing eight of the 10 of the counts of dealing with an assault with a semi-automatic firearm. In addition, Miss Ortiz is accused of firing at a neighboring residence that had two additional individuals. That is why there are 10 felony counts of assault with a semi-automatic firearm.”

He added that there are three counts of shooting at an inhabited dwelling or camper, representing Rihanna's home and Airstream, as well as the neighbor’s home.

Hochman confirmed that Rihanna and A$AP were the two people inside the Airstream at the time of the shooting.

Ortiz had spoken about Rihanna on her social media platforms in the past. Hochman said, “The motivation for Miss Ortiz is under full investigation. Law enforcement will be looking at any videos on social media at any additional evidence that they can uncover to both understand her motivation and why she did these particular acts."