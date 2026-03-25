Jonathan Scott on Helping Zooey Deschanel’s Family Rebuild After L.A. Fires (Exclusive)

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Renovation scares, real estate wars, and fixing up fiascos… “Property Brothers” stars Jonathan and Drew Scott have done it all!

Now, the bros are back and on a mission to help people struggling to find an affordable home in their brand-new show “Property Brothers: Under Pressure.”

Drew explained, "We're in a housing crisis. A lot of people across America, they can't afford to live where they work. We didn't take on massive budgets this season. We took smaller budgets for people who truly needed the help because they didn't see any way to get what they needed.”

He added, "Every episode is a different story. Very heartwarming. Everyone deserves to be safe, happy, healthy, and feel secure at home and to be able to afford their home."

One of the families they helped lost everything in the L.A. fires, a heartbreaking story that hit close to home for Jonathan and fiancée Zooey Deschanel.

Jonathan explained, "Zooey's family's home of 42 years burned in the fires and her parents lost every memory they had, every single thing. They literally didn't even have clothes when they left the house. So, it was really hard for us and emotional and, you know, we’re rebuilding.”