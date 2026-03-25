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Jinger Duggar and her husband Jeremy Vuolo are speaking out in the wake of her brother Joseph Duggar’s arrest.

Joseph was arrested in Arkansas on March 18 on charges of lewd and lascivious molestation of a victim less than 12 years old, and lewd and lascivious behavior conducted by a person 18 years or older.

Joseph and his wife Kendra are also facing additional unrelated charges, including, four counts of endangering the welfare of a minor and four counts of false imprisonment.

On the latest episode of the “Jinger & Jeremy” podcast, Jinger speaks out about the heartbreak surrounding the case.

“It has been such a long week,” she said. "It’s been one of those weeks that feels like years. And I did not think my heart could break like it has this week. The pain and heartbreak that we’ve had over this and just thinking of how it’s affected so many, yeah, it’s just unthinkable. So hard and painful on many levels."

Jeremy agreed, saying it was “devastating to hear.”

He continued, “Thinking about the victim who was brave enough to share her story has been heartbreaking. Just the effect on that young person’s life is unimaginable. And then to see the ripple effect of that horrific crime across the board… I think that’s been for me, the forefront of my mind is just thinking [about] the horror of a crime like that affecting so many for so many years. It’s devastating to think about."

Jinger went on, “You can’t be prepared for news like this. Even though we’ve experienced something very similar before with one of my other siblings who made unthinkable choices and decisions that have affected all of us. And yet, the pain and hurt that’s caused to us… It’s hard to know what to do sometimes, moving forward. You just feel the weight of it.”

The Bay County Sheriff’s Office in Florida revealed in a Facebook post that Joseph’s alleged crimes occurred with a then 9-year-old victim during a family vacation to Florida in 2020.

The post stated, "The victim reported Duggar repeatedly asked her to sit on his lap. As the vacation continued, he also asked her to sit next to him on a couch and covered them with a blanket. During this time, Duggar manipulated the victim’s underwear and grazed her genitals. Duggar would also continue to rub his hands on her thighs.”

According to law enforcement, at one point Joseph apologized to the alleged victim and the abuse stopped.

The post goes on, "Investigators discovered the victim’s father confronted Duggar about these incidents on March 17th, 2026. Duggar admitted his actions to the victim’s father and to Tontitown Detectives.”

The additional charges against Joseph and Kendra were brought after a home inspection stemming from Joseph’s arrest.

A family source told People magazine that they were arrested because of "door locks being on the exterior of the doors.”

The other family member that Jinger referenced is the eldest of the “19 Kids and Counting” siblings, Josh Duggar.