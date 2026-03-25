Getty Images

Less than a week after Jordan Ngatikaura filed for divorce, “The Secret Lives of Mormon Wives” star Jessi Draper is speaking out!

During an appearance on Alex Cooper’s “Call Her Daddy” podcast, Jessi claimed that she was blindsided by Jordan’s divorce filing.

She said, "My heart sunk because we agreed to tell our children together before filing and we haven't done that, including his daughter, who's like 13 years old.”

Jordan’s filing came after Jessi admitted to engaging in an emotional affair with “Vanderpump Villa” star Marciano Brunette in the third season of “The Secret Lives of Mormon Wives.”

She noted, “So, it's funny because when he filed the divorce, I ended it, and it's, you know — irreconcilable differences is what we're saying. But he put in the papers that we ended it because I had an affair and he's talking about Marciano, the person I kissed a year and a half ago. That's what he put as the reason.”

"I was like, 'What? We've worked through that, it's already been proven on TV that I didn't sleep with him.’ So crazy,” Jessi went on.

During her interview with Alex, Jessi accused Jordan of using an escort service.

She claimed, “The ironic thing about that is I do have proof and screenshots that when Season 1 dropped, I had an escort service reach out to me and they sent me screenshots of his phone number and messages and he was trying to meet up with them.”

"He got a hotel room, and I have all of that. And so, you know, I protected him through all the Marciano stuff and he denied it to me when I brought it to him,” Draper alleged. "And he said, 'We're in Hollywood now, people are gonna try to do this to tear us apart. It's probably AI.’ But it wasn’t — it was real.”

According to Jessi, Jordan denied that he was using an escort service. She recalled, "I showed him the proof and he was like, ‘No. They’re going to try to do this to us.’”

"Extra" has reached out to Jordan about Jessi's allegations.

Just days ago, Jordan filed a temporary restraining order against her on March 20 according to court docs seen by People magazine.