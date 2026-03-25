Host Ludacris Teases Collabs & New Music at iHeart Music Awards (Exclusive)

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Taylor Swift, Miley Cyrus and Lainey Wilson are just a few of the music superstars on the A-list guest list for the 2026 iHeart Music Awards hosted by rap legend Ludacris.

Plus, Raye, Alex Warren, John Mellencamp and Luda himself are set to perform!

“Extra” caught up with Ludacris, who shared, "We may even debut some new music… we’ll see.”

As for what’s in store, we know fans can expect a mega '90s medley from some favorites.

Ludacris dished, "I love that TLC, Salt-N-Pepa, and En Vogue are all performing together.”

And Taylor could take home some new hardware. She’s the most nominated this year with nine nods!

Ludacris said of Taylor, "I think that not only is her music phenomenal, but I also feel like it’s the person that she is. You can tell the person behind the scenes is the same person in front of the camera. That’s what from my perspective of what I'm noticing and how great she is to her team. When you have an individual like that, you shine through.”

Miley Cyrus will receive the Innovator Award, while John Mellencamp is being honored with the Icon Award. Ludacris himself landed the Landmark Award.

Reflecting on the honor, Ludacris said, "Landmark, I mean we think about that word, what does landmark really mean? It's just like ingrained. And I always tell people as an artist we do music and you never know if it's going to sell one copy or one million. You never know if it'll be around for one year or 50 years. So when you receive something like a Landmark Award 26 years later, that lets you know that at least your music has lasted for 26 years. So it's an honor.”