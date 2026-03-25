Heather Graham on Playing ‘Cool Villain’ on 'They Will Kill You

Graham Bartholomew

“Extra" got a sneak peek into the new Warner Bros. horror film, "They Will Kill You."

The film, out March 27, is directed by Kirill Sokolov and stars Zazie Beetz, Myha'la, Tom Felton, Heather Graham and Patricia Arquette.

The story follows a desperate woman who takes a live-in housekeeping job at a mysterious New York City high-rise, only to discover the building’s residents may be part of a secretive satanic cult. As strange occurrences escalate and people begin to disappear, she must fight to survive the deadly secrets lurking inside.

“Extra” had exclusive interviews done with Heather Graham and Tom Felton, who play a “twisted couple.”

Heather plays a baddie and opens up about what drew her to her character Sharon.