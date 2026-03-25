‘Harry Potter’ TV Series Teaser Trailer Drops Along with New Photos, Premiere Date & More

“Harry Potter” fans won’t want to miss this… HBO just released the teaser trailer for the new TV series, plus new pics and the premiere date.

The first season is entitled "Harry Potter and the Philosopher's Stone" and will debut on Christmas 2026 on HBO.

In the teaser, fans will see some memorable moments from the first "Harry Potter" book and film, including Harry in the cupboard under the stairs, Hagrid opening up about Harry's late mother and father, and his first meeting on the train with Hermione and Ron.

Aidan Monaghan/HBO

There are also first looks at other key characters, including Albus Dumbledore and Minerva McGonagall.

Lara Cornell/HBO

Dominic McLaughlin stars as Harry Potter in the show, while Arabella Stanton and Alastair Stout play his two best friends Hermione Granger and Ron Weasley. Lox Pratt will play Harry’s nemesis Draco Malfoy.

Aidan Monaghan/HBO

Other notable cast members include John Lithgow as Albus Dumbledore, Nick Frost as Rubeus Hagrid, Janet McTeer as Minerva McGonagall ,and Paapa Essiedu as Severus Snape.

Lara Cornell/HBO

HBO previously announced a few more key casting decisions: Rory Wilmot as Neville Longbottom, Amos Kitson as Dudley Dursley, Louise Brealey as Madam Rolanda Hooch, and Anton Lesser as Garrick Ollivander.

Aidan Monaghan/HBO