First Look at ‘Love Story’ Finale: John F. Kennedy Jr. & Carolyn Bessette Mull Separation Before Airplane Crash

FX

“Love Story: John F. Kennedy Jr. & Carolyn Bessette” is FX’s most watched limited series of all time, with 1.5 billion minutes viewed and counting!

The series is taking fans inside John F. Kennedy Jr. and Carolyn Bessette’s headline-making love story, from that fight in the park to the proposal, the top-secret wedding, and their heartbreaking end.

Tomorrow, the series will reach its inevitable and tragic conclusion.

Check out a teaser for the series finale, which has Carolyn and JFK Jr. sitting down with a counselor who advises a “separation.” Then the teaser cuts to the couple in an elevator with a voice-over of John saying, "That's not what I had in mind.” They then kiss!

As a montage of scenes play throughout the trailer, it ends with John and Carolyn telling each other, “I love you.”

Paul Anthony Kelly and Sarah Pidgeon became household names after they nabbed the roles of a lifetime.

“Extra” recently spoke with Paul Anthony and Sarah about playing the famous couple.

Paul Anthony emphasized, “It’s a love story, you just follow these two individuals.”

Sarah added, "It was amazing to make… The tension that appears in every relationship, the passion, their struggle with maintaining the integrity of their private life, despite, you know, a lot of pressure from the public.”

As for their insane chemistry, Sarah noted, “As Carolyn had John, Paul was there for Sarah and that was true throughout the entire experience, from the moment he walked in the audition."

“Extra” also spoke with John F. Kennedy’s personal assistant Rosemarie Terenzio, who approved of Paul Anthony’s casting!