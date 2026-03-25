'Extra's' Picks for the Amazon Big Spring Sale!

Spring has officially sprung, and we found some great products that you’ll definitely want to have as the weather gets warmer! Don’t miss out on these must-have deals!

Adidas Slides have been spotted on stars like Khloé Kardashian, Justin Bieber, and Courteney Cox! And this style is on major sale:

Be prepared for an impromptu beach day or the kids’ sports with this Stanley cooler bag!

Don’t forget to take your makeup off at the end of the day - these makeup remover wipes make it easy!

Guy Fieri, Jessica Alba, and Mark Wahlberg have all used weighted vests. They can help take your walk or workout to the next level:

Everyone needs a classic pair of jean shorts for the summer. And you can’t go wrong with Levi’s! This best seller comes in several colors and sizes: