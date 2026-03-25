Alan Ritchson Talks ‘Crazy Week’ After Fight with Neighbor Goes Viral

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Alan Ritchson is speaking out after that caught-on-video fight he got into with an irate neighbor.

Ritchson shared a video from the ADR booth for his show “Reacher,” writing on Instagram, "Happy to be back in the booth after such a crazy week!"

He added, "That’s a wrap for me on post-production — #Reacher Season 4."

Richson insisted, "This is, without a doubt, the most gripping season yet. I think we hit our stride. Firing on all cylinders… as it were.”

In the video, he promises fans will get to see the new season very soon.

The post comes after video went viral of Alan punching his neighbor Ronnie Taylor. Sources, however, told TMZ the altercation happened after Taylor pushed Alan’s bike twice.

The police will not be filing charges against Ritchson or Taylor.

The Brentwood Police Department in Tennessee told “Extra," "After reviewing available evidence, including video footage and witness statements, authorities determined that no criminal charges will be pursued. Mr. Ritchson’s actions were found to be in self-defense. Although a potential reckless endangerment charge was considered, Mr. Ritchson declined to pursue charges."