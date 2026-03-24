What Lainey Wilson Learned from Being Hannah Montana Impersonator (Exclusive)

Disney/Ser Baffo

Lainey Wilson was feeling fancy in a sparkly and sheer Zuhair Murad jumpsuit at the L.A. premiere of the “Hannah Montana 20th Anniversary Special.”

“Extra’s” Teri Seymour spoke with Lainey about being a Hannah Montana impersonator from eighth grade through high school and how much the experience taught her.

Lainey began impersonating Miley Cyrus’ iconic character after her “eighth-grade teacher needed somebody to dress up like Hannah Montana and come to her little girl's birthday party."

She shared, “I did three or four parties a weekend… Lainey Wilson would open up the show and then run behind a tree and change into my Hannah Montana get up.”

Lainey learned some important life lessons from her impersonation gig. She explained, “It taught me that, like, if I really wanted to do this thing, that I was going to have to go get it myself and nobody was going to do it for me.”

Lainey told Miley about her journey as Hannah Montana “a couple years ago.”

She went on, “I look up to [Miley] for a lot of different reasons… She’s an incredible storyteller and just the way that she’s blazed her own trials and done her thing."

Wilson also raved over Cyrus, who she helped honor at the 2024 Disney Legends Awards, calling her “good as gold.”

Lainey also talked getting ready to headline Stagecoach!

She quipped, "That’s crazy, I need to get ready for that. You just reminded me.”

Wilson is grateful about all the opportunities that have come her way, saying, “There’s something to be excited about every single day… I’m open to all of it.”

In other news, Lainey is also taking the stage at the 2026 ACM Awards, which will also feature performances by Cody Johnson and Riley Green.