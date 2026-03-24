Miley Cyrus on Possible ‘Hannah Montana’ Reboot: ‘We’ll See What Happens’ (Exclusive)

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Miley Cyrus chatted with “Extra’s” Terri Seymour at the L.A. premiere of Disney’s “Hannah Montana 20th Anniversary Special.”

Terri asked how she was feeling and Miley shared, “It's pure joy, excitement, and celebration. This special really is a gift not only to the fans, but for myself as well. It's really an honor to celebrate this evolution.”

Seymour asked if we might see a reboot down the road.

Cyrus replied, “We'll see what happens in the future.”

Terri also spoke to Lainey Wilson, who dished about being a Hannah Montana impersonator from eighth grade through high school and how much the experience taught her.

Wilson said, “Way back. My eighth-grade teacher needed somebody to dress up like Hannah Montana and come to her little girl's birthday party. And I went, I bought the wig — and I already had the portable sound system — and I dressed up as Hannah Montana. I impersonated her for five years from eighth grade to 12th grade. I did three or four parties a weekend.”

Lainey went on, "Lainey Wilson would open up the show and then run behind a tree and change into my Hannah Montana get up… I went through several wigs… Finally, after, like, year five, Hannah Montana got a good wig.”

Looking back, she said, “It taught me a lot. It taught me that if I really wanted to do this thing that I was going to have to go get it myself and nobody was going to do it for me.”

Terri said, “So cute. So, how many years ago did you tell Miley that story? When did she find out?”

Wilson said, “I think a couple years ago is when I got an opportunity to tell her about my Hannah Montana journey, but since then we've talked."

Lainey went on, "I look up to her for a lot of different reasons, but I'll tell you what. I just think Miley is... she's good as gold. I think she's an incredible storyteller, and just the way that she's blazed her own trails and done her thing, I'm glad to be here supporting her tonight."

Wilson, who also presented Miley with her Disney Legend award in 2024, revealed, "And actually, I have a documentary coming out on Netflix on April 22 that also speaks to a little bit of my Hannah Montana journey and just shows a little bit of, like, my behind-the-scenes of that.”

In addition to her doc "Lainey Wilson: Keepin' Country Cool,” the singer also just made her movie debut in Colleen Hoover’s “Reminders of Him,” playing an assistant manager at a grocery store.

She said of making a movie, "Loved it. Loved it. And I'm excited to do more of it. I mean, it honestly, like, songwriting, you get to kind of, like, step in other people's shoes and tell a story from that perspective. And that's kind of how I felt with this.”

And let’s not forget she is about to headline Stagecoach Music Festival in Indio, California!

Wilson said, “That's crazy. I need to get ready for that. You just reminded me. I'm like, ‘Woo… We got a lot to do,’ but it's good."