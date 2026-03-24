‘Jury Duty’ Is Back for Season 2 in ‘Company Retreat’ — How They Duped a New Victim!

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“Jury Duty” is back with a new victim, new actors, and a brand-new setting.

In “Jury Duty Presents: Company Retreat,” Anthony Norman, a 25-year-old who’s been stuck temping for the past two years, gets hired to work for a fake hot sauce company where, unbeknownst to him, all the other employees are actors.

How did they get Anthony to believe this was all real?

Norman was told it was a small documentary crew shooting a video about small businesses… when there was really a massive production behind the scenes.

“Extra” chatted with the new cast about what’s in store and how it felt like an actual company retreat.

Alex Bonifer, who plays the boss' burnout son Dougie, talked about how the cast got close during filming.

He shared, “During the retreat, we all lived there. We got so close because this project required for us to lean on each other.”

Jerry Hauck, who plays his dad Doug, added, “And it was for days at a time. I mean, days from 7 in the morning until 10 at night."

Emily Pendergast portrays customer relations representative Amy, and she described it as “a true company retreat,” saying, “We sat hours in rooms and ate dinners together.”

LaNisa Renee Frederick, who plays Jackie from distribution and logistics, pointed out, “There is no ‘cut,' so you have no choice but to stay in that moment.”

She added, “I think there were times I felt personally, ‘Oh, he must know,' but we say all the time, ‘This feels like a movie,’ but you don't really believe it's a movie!”

Marc-Sully Saint-Fleur is PJ the receptionist in the series. He recalled, “Someone said you have to be a special type of narcissist to believe this entire world is built just for you."