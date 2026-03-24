John Mellencamp Works Out with a Cigarette in His Mouth as He Preps for Tour

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John Mellencamp, 74, is ramping up for his Dancing Words tour this summer with some workouts.

Mellencamp has posted a series of workout videos on Instagram… all while enjoying a smoke at the same time.

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In his latest video, the shirtless singer runs with a push sled with a cigarette hanging out of his mouth.

In another video posted on March 2, John appears to be at the traveling rings at the Santa Monica Pier. He wears a white T-shirt and black pants with a cig in his mouth.

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Mellencamp tells fans, “I’m getting there. I can feel it. Make sure you come to see me on the Dancing Words tour. Nothing but hits the whole time.”

Back in January, he jumped on the treadmill with a cigarette and shared, “Hey, I’m trying to get in shape for my tour next summer. I’m going to play two and half hours of nothing but hits, so I thought I better try to get in shape. You know what I mean?”

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