Celebrity News March 24, 2026
John Mellencamp Works Out with a Cigarette in His Mouth as He Preps for Tour
John Mellencamp, 74, is ramping up for his Dancing Words tour this summer with some workouts.
Mellencamp has posted a series of workout videos on Instagram… all while enjoying a smoke at the same time.
In his latest video, the shirtless singer runs with a push sled with a cigarette hanging out of his mouth.
In another video posted on March 2, John appears to be at the traveling rings at the Santa Monica Pier. He wears a white T-shirt and black pants with a cig in his mouth.
Mellencamp tells fans, “I’m getting there. I can feel it. Make sure you come to see me on the Dancing Words tour. Nothing but hits the whole time.”
Back in January, he jumped on the treadmill with a cigarette and shared, “Hey, I’m trying to get in shape for my tour next summer. I’m going to play two and half hours of nothing but hits, so I thought I better try to get in shape. You know what I mean?”
The Dancing Words tour kicks off July 10 and wraps August 12. Learn more here.