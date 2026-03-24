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“Grey’s Anatomy” co-stars Caterina Scorsone and E.R. Fightmaster dated on-screen, but it looks like they have found love off-screen, too!

On Monday, the two were seen holding hands while stepping out for lunch in Los Angeles in photos obtained by E! News.

For the outing, Caterina wore a green “Oui” tee, cap, and high-rise jeans, while E.R. wore a white button-down shirt, cap, and brown pants.

Earlier this month, the two were seen arriving at the EJAF Oscars 2026 after-party together, but they opted to pose separately in a video posted by People magazine.

Three years ago, they played love interests on Season 19 of “Grey’s Anatomy."

In 2022, “Extra” spoke with Caterina about their characters’ relationship. She shared, "Any love story can always end in flames or pick up from the ashes. You don't know, but I will say that E.R. Fightmaster, who plays Kai, is back this year and so we will be resuming that story at some point in the season."

Without saying too much about the romance, Caterina teased, “I don't know where they're going, but at the beginning of the season, like, we kind of left off in a really kind of sweet, hot space with them.”

“There was kind of some question about whether they wanted the same things in life and they kind of thought maybe… There was this very dramatic breakup and then, like, in the last episode of the last minute, they showed up to kiss them,” Scorsone added. “And so, we're kind of picking up. I think it's like six months later. And so, we're picking up and seeing where they're at, and I'm sure they'll continue to find their way through.”

In 2020, Caterina called it quits with musician Rob Giles after 10 years of marriage.