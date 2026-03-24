Alan Ritchson’s Fight with Neighbor Also Caught on Shocking Bodycam Video

Getty Images

Alan Ritchson’s wild fight with neighbor Ronnie Taylor was caught on video, but a longer version of the altercation filmed on bodycam has now surfaced.

The longer version, posted by TMZ, shows Alan driving on a motorbike through the neighborhood with his kids when he comes upon Ronnie, who is on the side of the road. Ronnie quickly moves toward the center, blocking Alan.

Alan tells him not to stand in front of a bike, yelling, “You threatened my f**king safety, bro.”

Ronnie screams that Ritchson has been “driving around this neighborhood like a f**king lunatic.”

Alan asks Taylor if he’s been drinking and tells him he’s out of his mind.

Ronnie yells at him to “call the police,” as Ritchson tells him, “I should have run you over, dude."

Alan gets back on his bike and revs his engine as he attempts to leave, and it appears Taylor pushes his bike twice.

That’s when the “Reacher” star punches Taylor and tells him to “stay down.”

Taylor gets up and tells him, “You assaulting me is all on camera,” as Alan and his kids drive off.

After the fight, Ronnie shared his side of the story with TMZ, saying he did push Alan twice because the actor was allegedly driving toward him on his bike.

He said that Alan was known for riding fast through the neighborhood and that he had asked Alan to “slow it down” on Saturday. When the actor drove by again on Sunday, Taylor claimed he walked out to talk to him and things “escalated quickly from there."

Ronnie said, “I did push him because he was coming toward me on his bike. He did it again, for a second time. I pushed him a second time and I think the second time he got off his bike and kicked the crap out of me.”

Taylor insisted he didn’t know who Alan was and at this point doesn’t “wish the guy any malice or ill will,” saying, “We just don’t need people riding through neighborhoods like this."