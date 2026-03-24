Getty Images

The police will not be filing charges against “Reacher” star Alan Ritchson or his neighbor Ronnie Taylor after they got in a fight that was caught on camera.

The Brentwood Police Department in Tennessee told “Extra," "After reviewing available evidence, including video footage and witness statements, authorities determined that no criminal charges will be pursued. Mr. Ritchson’s actions were found to be in self-defense. Although a potential reckless endangerment charge was considered, Mr. Ritchson declined to pursue charges."

The statement continued, "With the agreement of the District Attorney’s Office, the case is now closed, and no further action will be taken.”

Videos showed Alan punching Ronnie, but sources told TMZ that the altercation happened after pushed Alan’s bike twice.

After the fight, Ronnie shared his side of the story with TMZ, saying he did push Alan twice because the actor was allegedly driving toward him on his bike.

He said that Alan was known for riding fast through the neighborhood and that he had asked Alan to “slow it down” on Saturday. When the actor drove by again on Sunday, Taylor claimed he walked out to talk to him and things “escalated quickly from there.”

Ronnie said, “I did push him because he was coming toward me on his bike. He did it again, for a second time. I pushed him a second time and I think the second time he got off his bike and kicked the crap out of me.”