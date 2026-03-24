Adrien Grenier on ‘Entourage’ Reboot: ‘Hold Out Hope’ (Exclusive)

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In the early 2000s, Adrian Grenier made a name for himself as the star of HBO hit show “Entourage.”

While promoting his new movie “Self Custody,” Adrienchatted with “Extra" about the possibility of reprising his role as Vincent Chase for a reboot of “Entourage."

He said, “There’s always a chance, you know? Hold out hope, everyone. It’s just a matter of getting the story right. I’m not going to say it would be easy, but I think it’s doable.”

It’s been 15 years since “Entourage” had its Hollywood ending.

Nowadays, Adrien is rolling in with a different kind of “entourage” after stepping away from the business.

He shared, “Now I have two kids, started a little family, moved to Texas, started a little farm. I’ve been working with my hands in the dirt and in diapers.”

Grenier is making an acting comeback after settling down and working on himself.

He said, “I’m ready. I was just doing what was right for my heart, my soul, and now I’m ready to reemerge with more intuition. It’s been a long time.”

Grenier is playing a wealthy businessman in “Self Custody,” an action thriller about Bitcoin.

He dished, "Being a crypto guy myself, my character is a big, big advocate for crypto technology and Bitcoin as an avenue towards sovereignty. I really responded to that.”