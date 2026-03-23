Valerie Perrine, 'Superman' Actress & Oscar Nominee for 'Lenny,' Dies at 82

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Valerine Perrine, the actress known for her Academy Award-nominated performance in "Lenny" — and her iconic work as a Superman vixen — has died at 82.

Perrine's passing, after years of battling Parkinson's disease, was announced on her official page.

In a statement, her friends and caretakers wrote, "It is with deep sadness that I share the heartbreaking news that Valerie has passed away. She faced Parkinson’s disease with incredible courage and compassion, never once complaining. She was a true inspiration who lived life to the fullest—and what a magnificent life it was. The world feels less beautiful without her in it."

"I love you, Valerie. I’ll see you on the other side."

The statement urges charitable work in her honor: "Please consider donating, sharing, and helping spread the word for her funeral GoFundMe. Her final wish is to be laid to rest at Forest Lawn Cemetery, but after more than 15 years of fighting Parkinson’s, her finances are exhausted. Let’s come together to make her last wish a reality — she truly deserves it."

A GoFundMe link was included.