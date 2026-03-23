Savannah Guthrie Could Return to ‘Today’ Show Next Month

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Savannah Guthrie could be back on the “Today” show as early as next month amid the ongoing search for her missing mother Nancy Guthrie.

A source tells Page Six that Savannah is hoping to return after her children’s spring break. Guthrie is the mom of Vale, 11, and Charley, 9.

The insider noted that plans could change should there be any developments in the search for Nancy, who was abducted from her Tucson home on February 1.

Another source, however, told the paper, "There is no announcement regarding Savannah’s return date, and Hoda [Kotb] will remain filling in for her.”

Savannah did visit the “Today” set on March 5 to thank her colleagues for their support.

She told everyone, “I wanted you to know that I’m still standing, and I still have hope, and I’m still me. And I don’t know what version of me that will be, but it will be.”

At the time, Guthrie said, “I have every intention of coming back, I don’t know how to come back, but I don’t know how not to. You’re my family. And I would like to try.”

Over the weekend, the Guthrie family released a new statement regarding their mother's disappearance.

They told local Tucson station KVOA, "We are deeply grateful for the outpouring from neighbors, friends and the people of Tucson. We are all family now.

"We continue to believe it is Tucsonans, and the greater southern Arizona community, that hold the key to finding resolution in this case. Someone knows something. It’s possible a member of this community has information that they do not even realize is significant. We hope people search their memories, especially around the key timelines of January 31 and the early morning hours of February 1, as well as the late evening of January 11."

The statement continued, "We desperately ask this community for renewed attention to our mom’s case - please consult camera footage, journal notes, text messages, observations or conversations that in retrospect may hold significance. No detail is too small. It may be the key."