Regé-Jean Page on Nerves Singing to Halle Bailey in ‘You, Me & Tuscany'! (Exclusive)

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Halle Bailey and Regé-Jean Page are dishing on their new rom-com “You, Me & Tuscany.”

“Extra’s” Paul Costabile spoke with Halle and Regé-Jean in beautiful Napa Valley, where they opened up about their on-screen chemistry.

Page called it “very easy” to build chemistry with Bailey, saying, “I think most of chemistry is trust. Halle is an incredibly great co-star. She’s incredibly easy to trust.”

Halle added, “I felt like it was very easy for us to get to know each other, especially the arc and the story of Anna and Michael. They start off like not being sure about each other and then this blooms into something.”

According to Bailey, it was “fun bouncing off of each other.”

Halle confessed that she (and her sister Chloe!) were very “excited" about the project as “Bridgerton” fans, saying they had some “sister gossip” about Regé.

Regé-Jean quipped, “I’m not sure I want to know about sister gossip."

Regé-Jean sings for Halle in the film, which was a nerve-racking experience!

He explained, “The stakes were high. I was in front of one of the best singers on the planet. I had no support. I had no backing… That’s not an easy thing to do.”

Bailey was “pleasantly surprised” by Page’s singing, “I was like, ‘Regé, you can really hold a note. You could sing.’”

Halle plays a chef and “did a lot of cooking” for the role.

She said, “I already love to cook at home on my own. I’m from the south. You grow up in the kitchen already.”

However, doing it in Italy took it to a whole different level for Halle.

She noted, “Being able to take real professional cooking classes with the iron chefs and them showing you how to hold the knife right, how when you chop, you got to look like this so you look like you know what you’re doing. I learned a lot in making pasta from scratch, just so many beautiful things that I took away from the whole learning experience.”

Page learned Italian for the film, admitting, “I learned a lot, I’ve forgotten almost as much.”

He shared, “It was important to me that this character has multiple cultures. That’s not something that you see often on screen and so I wanted to feel easy and real that he flips between he is Italian. He’s grown up there. He is British."