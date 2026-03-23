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Blogger Perez Hilton made a common mistake — and it almost cost him his life.

On Monday, Hilton opened up about his recent 21-day hospitalization, which was the result of him not taking medication with food.

In a YouTube video, Perez shared, "My stupidity landed me in the hospital for 21 days. It was the worst and best thing that’s ever happened to me.”

Going into detail about his “crazy saga,” Perez shared, "Before I was hospitalized, I had the flu. I had the flu for about a week… I took the medication for the flu for a week. However — a big but — I didn’t take any of my medication with food. I never have and you’re supposed to take all of this medication with food.”

Hilton revealed that he eventually "developed an ulcer and then a perforation and then sepsis.”

Getting emotional, Perez said, "People die of sepsis. The day before I was hospitalized, I was in so much stomach pain. I was like ‘This is weird, but it’ll go away.'”

Hilton was later taken to the hospital via ambulance when he “couldn’t walk."

He shared, "I ended up being there for 21 days. I felt like I knew everybody by the time I left. The first few days were a lot of pain and constant tests, X-rays, CT scans, ultrasounds, because they couldn’t find where the perforation was. So that was scary.”

According to Perez, he underwent laparoscopic surgery to find the perforation, and had another procedure to help with his infected organs.

He explained, "They inserted I don’t know what inside of me and drained a ton more infection out of me and then the sepsis just kept working and my body kept falling apart. My heart got out of control, they had to put me on heart medications. And then, I developed another infection in the hospital.”

While Perez was hospitalized, he ate everything “through IV.”

He pointed out, "Isn’t that crazy? 'Cause I love food.”

Hilton admitted it was stressful not being able to control his bowels after he was able to eat normally again.

He said, "I felt so humiliated and sad and bad to have to keep calling [the nurse] because I kept having accidents in the bed. But she was so kind and patient. It was just such a slow process. Two weeks of just sickness and then another week of getting better before I was released.”