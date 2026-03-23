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New details have emerged about the crimes Kendra Duggar is accused of committing, days after she was arrested.

The Washington County Sheriff’s Office states Kendra is facing four counts of endangering the welfare of a minor and four counts of false imprisonment.

Now, a source close to the family tells People magazine, "I can tell you the arrest was a result of a home inspection, and the door locks being on the exterior of the doors."

Washington County Sheriff's Office

Her husband Joseph Duggar is facing the same charges.

The “home inspection” stems from Joseph’s March 18 arrest on charges of lewd and lascivious molestation of a victim less than 12 years old, and lewd and lascivious behavior conducted by a person 18 years or older.

Bay County Sheriff’s Office in Florida says Duggar is accused of molesting a 9-year-old girl during a family vacation in 2020.

Washington County Sheriff's Office

According to People, the Arkansas Department of Human Services and Tontitown Police Department searched Joseph and Kendra's home on March 19, which led to the endangerment and false imprisonment charges.

A spokesperson for the family told People that the charges against Kendra are “unrelated” to the 2020 charges against Joseph.

The spokesperson added, "She’s not suspected or accused of participating in his alleged crime.”

Joseph and Kendra, who share four kids, could face up to eight years in prison if convicted on the endangerment and false imprisonment charges, plus fines.

Kendra is currently out on bail, while Joseph remains behind bars.

Their next court date in Arkansas is set for April 29.

Joseph is awaiting extradition to Florida, where he is also facing the molestation charges.

On Wednesday, the Bay County Sheriff’s Office in Florida posted the details of the case on Facebook.

The post stated, "The victim reported Duggar repeatedly asked her to sit on his lap. As the vacation continued, he also asked her to sit next to him on a couch and covered them with a blanket. During this time, Duggar manipulated the victim’s underwear and grazed her genitals. Duggar would also continue to rub his hands on her thighs.”

According to law enforcement, at one point Joseph apologized to the alleged victim and the abuse stopped.