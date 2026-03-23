Kelly Osbourne & Sid Wilson Call Off Engagement (Report)

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Kelly Osbourne, 41, and Sid Wilson, 49, recently split, DailyMail.com reports.

The paper reports that Kelly and Sid broke up just seven months after the Slipknot member proposed at her father Ozzy Osbourne’s final Black Sabbath show in July.

Ozzy died weeks after the show.

A source explained, “Kelly and Sid have decided to call off their engagement. Kelly has been struggling following the loss of her father. The grieving process has been incredibly difficult, and she's been doing everything she can to cope."

The insider continued, "In truth, she and Sid have been facing challenges in their relationship for some time, and things were not as they appeared.”

Mentioning Osbourne and Wilson’s 3-year-old son Sid, the source said, "They tried to make it work, particularly for the sake of their child, but ultimately decided that separating is the best path forward."

The insider went on, “Kelly has endured a great deal over the past year. Despite everything, she remains sober and is now focusing on herself and her role as a mother moving ahead.”

Kelly and Sid met nearly 30 years ago at Ozzfest and announced they were dating in 2022. They were last pictured together at the 2026 Grammys in February.

Since her father’s death, Kelly has hit back at trolls over her weight loss.

The reality star, however, may have been hinting at her split from Wilson earlier this month when she posted an Instagram message, writing, "There is a special kind of cruelty in hurting someone who is already going through something deeply painful.

"Being kicked while I'm down, having my pain questioned, my struggles turned into gossip, and being abandoned when I need love and support the most — none of this reflects strength. It only shows a lack of compassion and character.