Jessica Biel ’Not Happy’ After Justin Timberlake DWI Video Released (Report)

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Justin Timberlake’s DWI arrest video from 2024 was released on Friday, and sources tell People magazine that his wife Jessica Biel isn’t pleased.

Timberlake had previously sued to block the release but reached an agreement with the Sag Harbor Police Department that allowed the release of a redacted version.

The insider explained to People that Biel is "not happy about the renewed attention” it is bringing to the case.

The source continued, "There's a reason they pushed back on the footage being released,” adding that Jessica finds it "stressful and would prefer to move past it.”

The insider pointed out that the footage "obviously doesn't portray him in the best light.”

"There have been some challenging moments lately, and she's focused on moving forward," the source continued. "She's the happiest when she's able to focus on family life, along with her work when she chooses to take on projects.”

The insider made it clear, "She's supportive of Justin, but she's also not afraid to express when she's disappointed in certain decisions. This was one of those moments.”

In the footage, Timberlake tells police, "Guys, I'm just following my friends back to my house."

When asked about his vehicle, Timberlake says it is a rental. He goes on to say, "I'm on tour... I'm on a world tour."

Because the officer does not appear to recognize him, when prompted for more information, he meekly says, "It's hard to explain... I'm Justin Timberlake."

When put through a series of tests to ascertain his level of sobriety, Timberlake struggles, saying, "By the way, these are, like, hard tests."

Timberlake also admits, "My heart's racing."

He is also seen firmly refusing a Breathalyzer.

Timberlake had departed from the American, a hotel and restaurant on Long Island, saying he was following a friend home. In the car with him were designer Estee Stanley and her husband Bryan Furst.

Stanley pleads with the officers to allow her to speak to Timberlake after they explain he is being arrested. "Can you guys please just do me a favor 'cause you loved 'Bye Bye Bye' or 'Sexyback?' Do me one favor."

They relent, allowing her speak with Justin, asking him what to do with his phone.

Timberlake was arrested on June 18, 2024, charged with driving while intoxicated, and given two citations (for running a stop sign and failing to stay in one lane).