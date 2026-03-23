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“Attention” singer Charlie Puth is now a dad!

Puth and his wife Brooke Sansone have welcomed their first baby together.

Along with a glimpse of their son, the couple wrote on Instagram, "Hey Jude 🩵 3.13.26.”

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On her Instagram Story, Brooke revealed that they named their son Jude Crawford Puth, calling him her “whole world.”

Their son arrived just before Charlie kicks off his world tour.

The couple are planning to bring their baby boy on tour too!

Charlie recently told Rolling Stone, "I always want to make sure that I’m there for baby. I wanna make sure that the baby has a normal life, and we’ll have the big headphones onstage, behind stage, and hopefully I can wave to baby.”

Puth noted that touring is “really unnatural” with a family, saying, "I can just tell that’s not gonna be sustainable. So we’ll do it where it makes sense, but I just want the most normal life for my child possible. I don’t want them to travel on airplanes constantly.”

In October, Charlie announced Brooke’s pregnancy in a music video for his song “Changes.”

He sings and dances throughout the video, but toward the end Brooke joins him. She cradles her baby bump and then he places a hand on her belly, too.