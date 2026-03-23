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Grammy-winning singer Chappell Roan is speaking out after being accused of siccing security on Jude Law’s 11-year-old daughter Ada Law.

Chappell was in Brazil for Lollapalooza, and soccer star Jorginho Frello claims his stepdaughter Ada passed Chappell’s table at their hotel. She was later approached and reprimanded by a security guard for “disrespecting” and “harassing” the pop star.

Chappell took to social media to insist she did not send a security guard over, saying, "I do not hate people who are fans of my music. I do not hate children.”

"I didn't even see a woman and a child,” Chapelle noted while referencing Frello's wife, singer Catherine Harding, and Ada, Harding’s child with Law. "No one came up to me. No one bothered me. I was just sitting at breakfast in my hotel."

Roan emphasized, "I did not ask the security guard to go up and talk to this mother and child. They did not come up to me — they weren't doing anything!”

Catherine also went on her Instagram to share her side of the story.

Acknowledging Chappell’s video, Catherine said, "I know that Chappell has responded saying that it wasn't her security and she didn't do it."

Catherine questioned Chappell, saying, "100 percent, this security guard was not a security guard of the hotel ... I don't know if he was her personal security guard, but he was with her. That is all I know. Did she send him to do it? Again, I don't know.”

"Look, I would like to hope not, but at the same time, I think that you have a responsibility when you are a celebrity to make sure, I guess, that the people who work for you and that act on your behalf are acting on your behalf,” Harding went on. "Would he do that if he didn't have her authority to do so? I don't know. If he does, then, obviously, that's a big problem because then he's representing her in a way that she doesn't want to be represented.”

Harding had a parting message, saying, "If it wasn't her, I hope she learns to maybe not allow the people the work for her to treat people like this.”