Bill Cosby Ordered to Pay $19.25 Million After Losing Latest Sexual Assault Lawsuit

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Bill Cosby has been found liable for drugging and raping Donna Motsinger in 1972.

With the judgment, a jury has ordered Cosby to pay $19.25 million in damages to Motsinger, who claimed she suffered mental trauma and mental suffering from the incident.

Cosby’s lawyer Jennifer Bonjean told Deadline that the actor and comedian plans to appeal.

Cosby did not testify during the trial, but a video deposition was played in court in which he is asked if he had sex with Motsinger. He responds, "I cannot remember if I did or not.”

Though the incident happened 54 years ago, Motsinger was able to sue Cosby after California’s recent changes to the statute of limitations for sex crimes.

Motsinger sued Cosby in 2023.

In her complaint, Motsinger claimed that she was invited to Cosby's comedy show and began feeling sick backstage, where he offered her “what she believed was an aspirin.”

The court docs state, "The last thing Ms. Motsinger recalls were flashes of light. She woke up in her house with all her clothes off, except her underwear on — no top, no bra, and no pants.”

Over the years, Cosby has been accused of sexual assault, but has vehemently denied all the allegations.

In 2022, Cosby was found guilty of sexually abusing Judy Huth in 1975.

Huth was 16 when the incident occurred at the Playboy Mansion. She was awarded $500,000 in damages.

A year before, Cosby was released from prison after being convicted on three counts of aggravated indecent assault.

Having served two years out of a sentence of three to 10 years, Cosby’s sex assault conviction was overturned by the Pennsylvania State Supreme Court.

The Court issued an opinion to vacate the conviction after deciding a 2005 agreement between Cosby and a previous prosecutor should have prevented him from being charged in the case.