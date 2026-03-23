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“Reacher” star Alan Ritchson was caught on camera punching his neighbor!

In the video, obtained by TMZ, Alan is seen hitting Ronnie Taylor in the head.

According to TMZ, Ronnie told police he confronted the star for speeding down their Tennessee street on his motorcycle when Alan got physical in front of his own two children… and left.

TMZ also has a photo of Ronnie’s brutal injuries, including a lump on his head.

Sources close to Ritchson, however, tell the site that he did not instigate the fight.

TMZ

The insiders claim that Ronnie rushed out of his house to try and stop Alan’s bike in a "really aggressive” manner.

The confrontation allegedly caused the actor to crash, fall off his bike, and suffer cuts and bruises and an injured finger.

The sources also allege that Ronnie baited Alan to hit him, but instead the star got back on his bike to leave. The insiders claim that’s when Ronnie pushed Alan to the ground, prompting Ritchson to fight back, which was caught on camera.

Taylor later shared his side of the story with TMZ saying he did push Alan twice because the actor was allegedly driving toward him on his bike.

He said that Alan was known for riding fast through the neighborhood and he had asked Alan to “slow it down” on Saturday. When the actor drove by again on Sunday, Taylor claimed he walked out to talk to him and things “escalated quickly from there."

Ronnie said, “I did push him because he was coming toward me on his bike, he did it again for a second time, I pushed him a second time and I think the second time he got off his bike and kicked the crap out of me.”

Taylor insisted he didn’t know who Alan was and at this point doesn’t “wish the guy any malice or ill will,” saying, “We just don’t need people riding through neighborhoods like this."

TMZ was also told police are investigating, but that no arrests have been made.