Madonna's 'Borderline' Love Interest, Singer Louie Louie, Dies at 63

Sire

Singer Louie Louie, who got his start playing Madonna's love interest in the iconic Mary Lambert-directed music video for her song "Borderline," has died. He was 63.

His brother, Ray Cordero, made the sad announcement Friday on Facebook, writing, "Louis Edmond Cordero LOUIE LOUIE 7-10-1962 3-20-2026 An amazing brother, son, friend, partner, musician, producer, band leader."

He went on, "He left us all to soon. His songs will live on along with such great memories. Viva Heaven my beloved brother."

After appearing in "Borderline" in 1983, Louie Louie tasted pop stardom of his own via the Top 20 hit "Sittin' in the Lap of Luxry" in 1990 off his "The State I'm In" debut album. He performed the song on "The Arsenio Hall Show" and toured with the U.K. dance act Erasure.

In all, he released four studio albums and nine singles, among them the minor Spanish-language hit "I Wanna Get Back with You" (1990).