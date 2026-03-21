Sag Harbor Police Department

Justin Timberlake is enduring new scrutiny over his 2024 DWI arrest as the bodycam footage from that embarrassing episode has been released.

Timberlake had previously sued to block the release, but reached an agreement with the Sag Harbor Police Department that allowed the release of a redacted version.

According to the settlement, this version "does not constitute an unwarranted invasion of personal privacy," according to court docs obtained by People magazine.

Watch the video here:

"Guys, I'm just following my friends back to my house," Timberlake tells police in the footage, first exposed by TMZ.

When asked about his vehicle, Timberlake says it is a rental. He goes on to say, "I'm on tour... I'm on a world tour."

Because the officer does not appear to recognize him, when prompted for more information, he meekly says, "It's hard to explain... I'm Justin Timberlake."

When put through a series of tests to ascertain his level of sobriety, Timberlake struggles, saying, "By they way, these are, like, hard tests."

He also admits, "My heart's racing."

He is also seen firmly refusing a Breathalyzer.

Timberlake had departed from the American, a hotel and restaurant on Long Island, saying he was following a friend home. In the car with him were designer Estee Stanley and her husband Bryan Furst.

Stanley pleads with the officers to allow her to speak to Timberlake after they explain he is being arrested. "Can you guys please just do me a favor 'cause you loved 'Bye Bye Bye' or 'Sexyback?' Do me one favor."

They relent, allowing her speak with Justin, asking him what to do with his phone.

Timberlake was arrested on June 18, 2024, charged with driving while intoxicated and given two citations (for running a stop sign and failing to stay in one lane).