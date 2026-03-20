Win It! A $100 Shapermint Gift Card

A-listers leaned into the biggest fashion trends this award season, but how do the stars get those sleek looks in their red carpet dresses? The perfect base layer.

“Extra’s” Mona Kosar Abdi spoke with Shapermint Brand Director and Fashion Expert Gabrielle Richards, who revealed style secrets for achieving those flattering silhouettes.

When choosing shapewear for a dress like Kate Hudson’s strapless Oscars gown, Richards said, “Look for something sleek, like our Everyday Empower high-waisted shaping shorts, to hug, support, and smooth the midsection.”

If you’re stepping into a look like Chase Infiniti’s custom Louis Vuitton Oscars gown, Gabrielle recommends choosing “a shaping cami, because it’s all about creating a smooth midsection.”

The right shapewear isn’t just for red carpet moments. Richards shared, “Shapermint offers the most comfortable shaping essentials. Our goal is to help you feel confident in your skin - whether you’re on the red carpet or on your way to pick up your kids from school.”

So what do you need to make those everyday outfits look ten times better?

Gabrielle said, “I love the support of a comfortable wireless shaping bra. It works with so many different tops. I pair it with our high-waisted shaping shorts for a smooth, seamless look."

She also pointed out that Shapermint is “made for everybody,” adding, “Our sizes range from small to 4XL.”

Richards told Mona, “You can feel like you’re wearing luxury without breaking the bank."

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