Minnie Driver Teases That 'The Faithful’ Biblical Series Is ‘Properly Dramatic’ (Exclusive)

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“Extra” was on the set of "The Faithful,” which is premiering Sunday on FOX.

“Extra” spoke with Minnie about starring in the show about the faithful women of the Bible.

Minnie shared, “These are often male-centric stories, but nonetheless, there were these extraordinary women who were living alongside these men, the mothers, the sisters, the wives, the grandmothers. Here in our show, we amplify the voices of those women.”

Driver teased that the show is “properly dramatic.”

In the show, Minnie plays Abraham’s wife, Sarah.

Driver shared, “She couldn’t have children and what she encouraged I think is probably the first instance of surrogacy.”

Natacha Karam, who is co-starring alongside Minnie in this biblical tale, plays Hagar, the woman who carries Sarah’s baby.

Karam gave “Extra" a behind-the scenes look at the show, which was shot in Italy.