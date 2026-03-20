Lisa Kudrow on Finally Watching ‘Friends' & Texting with Matt LeBlanc (Exclusive)

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“Extra” chatted with Lisa Kudrow at the premiere of the third and final season of “The Comeback,” which comes 20 years after the first season debuted in 2005 and 10 years after Season 2.

Lisa talked about slipping back into the character, saying of Valerie, “For better or worse, she’s always with me, so it’s not hard."

This season, she revealed Valerie is "finally getting a leading role in a sitcom, a multi-camera, but it's written by AI."

She also talked about just now watching “Friends” for the first time, explaining, "I was always afraid that somebody would like come in and see me watching myself, which is embarrassing. So, my husband goes to sleep and then I watch ‘Friends' and I'm laughing so hard.”

Lisa recalled a scene she filmed with Matt LeBlanc, where they were at a dinner and Matt’s character Joey tells her that he slipped on a “giant booger” at the buffet. Lisa’s character Phoebe asks, “Are you sure it wasn’t an oyster?”

Kudrow said when she watched that episode it made her laugh until she cried.

She said, “It was just the thought that he thought that enormous thing came out of someone's nose and I couldn't stop laughing and... tears and everything… so I had to text him.”