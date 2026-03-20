Rapper Latto is going to be a mom!

Latto revealed the pregnancy news in the music video for her new song “Business & Personal (Intro).”

In the video, Latto is seen making a scrapbook of baby pics of herself and her boyfriend 21 Savage. There is a page that includes a positive pregnancy test that reads, "I only took one test because I already knew what it was.”

The song also features the rap lyrics, "Car seat, got a kid on the way.”

Throughout the video, Latto bares her baby bump while getting a white nursery ready.

On Friday, Latto announced her album “Big Mama,” which is dropping May 29.

In response to the news, SZA wrote on Instagram, "GORGEOUS!!!!Congratulations.” 50 Cent also congratulated the mom-to-be.

After years of rumors, Latto confirmed her relationship with 21 Savage in September.

During a NYC sighting, Latto told TMZ photogs she was going to dinner with “my husband.”

When asked if she was “tired” of hearing about the romance rumors about 21 Savage, she replied, “No, my man, my man, my man!”

The two have collaborated on the songs "Pull Up" and “Wheelie."

In 2024, Latto denied rumors about her love life, telling Apple Music, "The internet don’t know a got-damn thing. I like being private. It ain’t really nobody’s business. Listen to the music and you’ll know what you need to know.”

At the time, she admitted she wasn’t single, but didn’t reveal her man’s name.