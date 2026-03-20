Josh Duhamel on Becoming a Girl Dad: ‘I Cannot Wait to Meet Her’ (Exclusive)

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Josh Duhamel is dishing on his wild new comedy “Preschool,” which is about two dads battling it out for one spot at a prestigious English school.

In real life, Josh has a 13-year-old son, Axl, with ex Fergie and a 2-year-old boy with wife Audra.

“Extra’s” Derek Hough spoke with Josh, who is expecting a baby girl with Audra.

Josh shared, “I cannot wait to meet her. And I think there’s something about dads and their little girls. It’s different, you know?”

Duhamel is raising his kids mostly in North Dakota.

He said, “Our cabin is just across the border from Minnesota, so we spend a lot of time out there.”

Josh does also spend a lot of L.A. because of work.

He noted, “It’s great for the kids because they get a taste of L.A. and all the things that has to offer and then you send them out there in the woods and they’re just exploring. They’re swimming, they’re jet skiing. It’s a pretty special place.”

Duhamel was drawing from personal experience with “Preschool,” which he also directed.

He quipped, “When I first had Axl, I was like, ‘I’m not going to fall for that. That’s a racket… and then I’m like, ‘Okay, are we gonna get in here? What do we got to do to get in here? How long is the thesis that we have to write to get into this one? What kind of volunteering? You can’t help but to fall into it cause you want the best for your kid.”