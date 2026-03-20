Josh Duggar & Sister Jill React Following Brother Joseph’s Arrest

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Joseph Duggar’s siblings are speaking out following his arrest on March 18.

The former “19 Kids and Counting” star was arrested in Arkansas on March 18 on charges of lewd and lascivious molestation of a victim less than 12 years old, and lewd and lascivious behavior conducted by a person 18 years or older.

His older brother Josh Duggar has spoken out from behind bars at a federal prison in Texas.

Josh was arrested in April 2021, and he was found guilty on two charges of receiving and possessing child sexual abuse material in December 2021.In May 2022, Josh was sentenced to more than 12 years in prison.

Duggar’s attorney told DailyMail.com that Josh was “deeply saddened” by the news.

The lawyer continued, "Josh understands the stigma of being accused."

"He lives with the painful reality of how false accusations can destroy a life,” the attorney continued. "He understands how the targeting of a person for publicity can twist the truth into sensationalized fiction."

The attorney clarified, "Josh and Joe are not in frequent communication,” but said Josh "hopes and prays for his brother's well-being in this difficult time.”

Despite Josh calling the news “sensationalized fiction,” the Bay County Sheriff’s Office detailed the case in a Facebook post and stated that Joseph "admitted his actions to the victim’s father and to Tontitown Detectives.”

Joseph’s sister Jill and her family also spoke out.

They posted on their family blog, "We were shocked yesterday evening to learn of Jill’s brother (Joseph Duggar’s) arrest. We first learned of anything related to his charges yesterday via a text from a friend who messaged us about the recent media reports of Joseph’s arrest and his alleged confession to molesting a juvenile female in 2020. We are shocked and heartbroken."

Jill’s family continued, "We strongly condemn abuse. We support the rule of law and hope that justice will be achieved. Our hearts go out to the innocent juvenile victim of this unspeakable crime and her family. We pray God gives her strength, comfort and hope, and that she is able to get all the help and support she needs and deserves in the days ahead."

They also mentioned Joseph’s wife Kendra and their children, writing, "We love our sister-in-law, Kendra, and our four nieces and nephews and pray that they feel loved and supported during this time as we cannot imagine the indescribable pain they feel as they process and grieve everything.”

In 2015, news broke that Josh, had molested five girls in 2006 when he was 15 years old. Jill and her sister Jessa were among the victims.

“19 Kids and Counting” was canceled after the scandal, but some of the family members continued filming a new show called “Counting On.”