Joseph Duggar’s Wife Kendra Arrested for Child Endangerment & False Imprisonment

Washington County Sheriff's Office

Joseph Duggar’s wife Kendra Duggar, 27, has been arrested in Arkansas just two days after he was arrested.

The Washington County Sheriff’s Office states Kendra is facing four counts of endangering the welfare of a minor and four counts of false imprisonment.

Kendra’s mugshot was posted and her bond was set at $1,470.00. She is listed as “out of custody."

A hearing is set for March 23.

People magazine reports that Joseph has been hit with the same charges and that the charges stem from a continuing investigation first reported March 18.

The sheriff’s office told People in a statement, “To protect the integrity of the investigation and the privacy of those involved, no further details will be provided at this time.”

Joseph was previously arrested in Arkansas on March 18 on charges of lewd and lascivious molestation of a victim less than 12 years old, and lewd and lascivious behavior conducted by a person 18 years or older.

On Wednesday, the Bay County Sheriff’s Office in Florida posted the details of the case on Facebook, revealing Duggar’s alleged crimes occurred with a then 9-year-old victim during a family vacation to Florida in 2020.

The post stated, "The victim reported Duggar repeatedly asked her to sit on his lap. As the vacation continued, he also asked her to sit next to him on a couch and covered them with a blanket. During this time, Duggar manipulated the victim’s underwear and grazed her genitals. Duggar would also continue to rub his hands on her thighs.”

According to law enforcement, at one point Joseph apologized to the alleged victim and the abuse stopped.

The post goes on, "Investigators discovered the victim’s father confronted Duggar about these incidents on March 17th, 2026. Duggar admitted his actions to the victim’s father and to Tontitown Detectives.”

He is in Arkansas but awaiting extradition to Bay County.