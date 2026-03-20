Washington County Sheriff's Office

Joseph Duggar is seen being cuffed and searched in his jail intake video posted online.

The former “19 Kids and Counting” star was arrested in Arkansas on March 18 on charges of lewd and lascivious molestation of a victim less than 12 years old, and lewd and lascivious behavior conducted by a person 18 years or older.

In jail footage obtained by the AP, Joseph stands facing a wall, wearing a hat, gray shirt, and black pants with sneakers. His hands are cuffed behind his back.

An officer removes his hat as he conducts a search and eventually removes the cuffs so Joseph can place his hands on the wall.

Duggar, 31, is later moved over to a bench where the search continues. At one point, he removes his socks and shoes.

On Wednesday, the Bay County Sheriff’s Office in Florida posted the details of the case on Facebook, revealing Duggar’s alleged crimes occurred with a then 9-year-old victim during a family vacation to Florida in 2020.

The post stated, "The victim reported Duggar repeatedly asked her to sit on his lap. As the vacation continued, he also asked her to sit next to him on a couch and covered them with a blanket. During this time, Duggar manipulated the victim’s underwear and grazed her genitals. Duggar would also continue to rub his hands on her thighs.”

According to law enforcement, at one point Joseph apologized to the alleged victim and the abuse stopped.

The post goes on, "Investigators discovered the victim’s father confronted Duggar about these incidents on March 17th, 2026. Duggar admitted his actions to the victim’s father and to Tontitown Detectives.”

He is in Arkansas but awaiting extradition to Bay County.