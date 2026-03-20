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Demi Moore shared a sweet birthday tribute to her ex-husband Bruce Willis, who suffers from frontotemporal dementia (FTD).

Moore posted photos of the action star with their granddaughter Louetta, whose mom is Rumer Willis, as the toddler gave him a hug and a kiss on the cheek.

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Demi wrote in the caption, "All you need is LOVE. Happy birthday, BW! ♥️”

Willis’ wife Emma also shared a smiling photo of Bruce in a baseball cap for his 71st birthday. She wrote, "Today we celebrate Bruce’s birthday. 💙 This journey with frontotemporal dementia (FTD) has opened my eyes to the realities so many families face. It’s what inspired me to create The Emma & Bruce Willis Fund to raise awareness of FTD, support research, and stand beside the caregivers who carry so much every day."

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She added, "If you’d like to honor Bruce today, please consider supporting the fund or another organization working in this space, or simply checking in on a caregiver — a small act of kindness that can mean so much. 💙

Emma followed up with an Instagram Stories video to let fans know, “Bruce had a lovely birthday yesterday. He was surrounded by love and family and that celebration carries on through the weekend, because tomorrow is our 17th wedding anniversary, which blows my mind. Time goes by so fast.” She also thanked those who donated to the The Emma & Bruce Willis Fund.