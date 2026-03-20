Chuck Norris, 'Delta Force' & 'Walker, Texas Ranger' Star, Dies at 86

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Chuck Norris, the martial arts star who battled Bruce Lee on film and starred in a series of iconic action films, has died. He was 86.

His family announced his death on social media in a statement that read, "It is with heavy hearts that our family shares the sudden passing of our beloved Chuck Norris yesterday morning. While we would like to keep the circumstances private, please know that he was surrounded by his family and was at peace."

It went on, "To the world, he was a martial artist, actor, and a symbol of strength. To us, he was a devoted husband, a loving father and grandfather, an incredible brother, and the heart of our family."

"He lived his life with faith, purpose, and an unwavering commitment to the people he loved. Through his work, discipline, and kindness, he inspired millions around the world and left a lasting impact on so many lives."

Addressing his many fans, the family said, "While our hearts are broken, we are deeply grateful for the life he lived and for the unforgettable moments we were blessed to share with him. The love and support he received from fans around the world meant so much to him, and our family is truly thankful for it. To him, you were not just fans, you were his friends."

Norris reportedly suffered a medical emergency Thursday, but had been reported to be recovering.