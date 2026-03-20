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“Buffy the Vampire Slayer” alum Nicholas Brendon has died at the age of 54.

Brendon’s family announced the sad news on Friday.

In a statement to The Hollywood Reporter, his family wrote, "We are heartbroken to share the passing of our brother and son, Nicholas Brendon. He passed in his sleep of natural causes. Most people know Nicky for his work as an actor and for the characters he brought to life over the years.

"In recent years Nicky has found his passion in painting and art. Nicky loved to share his enthusiastic talent with his family, friends and fans. He was passionate, sensitive, and endlessly driven to create,” the statement continued.

“Those who truly knew him understood that his art was one of the purest reflections of who he was. While it’s no secret that Nicholas had struggles in the past, he was on medications and treatment to manage his diagnosis and he was optimistic about the future at the time of his passing. Our family asks for privacy during this time as we grieve his loss and celebrate the life of a man who lived with intensity, imagination, and heart. Thank you to everyone who has shown love and support.”

Brendon’s sudden death comes three years after he suffered a heart attack.

He previously revealed that he was living with a congenital heart defect and cauda equina syndrome.

Brendan played Xander Harris for six seasons of “Buffy the Vampire Slayer” from 1997-2003.

“My Sweet Nicky, thank you for years of laughter, love and Dodgers,” his "Buffy" co-star Alyson Hannigan wrote. “I will think of you every time I see a rocking chair. I love you. RIP”

Just a few years before his big break on "Buffy," Brendon had made his TV debut on a 1993 episode of "Married... with Children."

His other TV work included an arc on "Private Practice" (2010-2011) and a 21-episode run on "Criminal Minds" (2007-2014).

Brendon appeared in the films "Psycho Beach Party" (2000), "Unholy" (2007), "Big Gay Love" (2013), "Indigo" (2014), "The Nanny" (2018), and "Christmas Slasher" (2024), among others.

After his run on the show, Brendan was in and out of rehab for depression, alcoholism, and substance abuse problems for years.