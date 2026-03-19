Val Kilmer to Appear in New Movie After His Death with Help from AI

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Val Kilmer, who died in 2025, will appear in the new movie “As Deep as the Grave” despite never shooting a single scene for the film.

Variety reports Val was cast in the film, but was too ill make it to set due to his battle with throat cancer.

He died April 1 of last year.

Now, writer and director Coerte Voorhees is moving forward with Kilmer in the film with help from AI and the support of the actor’s family.

“As Deep as the Grave” tells the true story of Southwestern archaeologists Ann and Earl Morris and their excavations in Canyon de Chelly, Arizona, to trace the history of the Navajo. Val was cast to play Catholic priest and Native American spiritualist Father Fintan.

Voorhees said, “His family kept saying how important they thought the movie was and that Val really wanted to be a part of this. He really thought it was important story that he wanted his name on. It was that support that gave me the confidence to say, okay let’s do this. Despite the fact some people might call it controversial, this is what Val wanted.”

Val’s daughter Mercedes shared her support in a statement, saying of her dad, “He always looked at emerging technologies with optimism as a tool to expand the possibilities of storytelling. This spirit is something that we are all honoring within this specific film, of which he was an integral part.”

Coerte added that Val’s son Jack was also supportive, and that the production followed SAG guidelines and compensated Kilmer’s estate.

Previously, 2022’s “Top Gun: Maverick” used AI to create a speaking voice for Val when he reprised his role as Tom “Iceman” Kazansky.

According to Variety, Kilmer said at the time he was “grateful” for the technology.