Ryan Gosling Reveals Whether He Plays His Movie Soundtracks in the Bedroom

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In a hilarious new appearance on the “New Heights” podcast, Ryan Gosling had Travis and Jason Kelce howling as he talked about his “Blade Runner 2049” co-star Harrison Ford.

Jason told Ryan, “Your co-star in ‘Blade Runner’ Harrison Ford was on ‘Jimmy Kimmel’ and was asked if he has had sex while playing soundtracks from his films.”

At the time, Ford’s answer was, “Of course I have.”

Jason then told Ryan, “We have the same question to you…"

Gosling, who is known for singing “I’m Just Ken” in the “Barbie” movie, answered, “No, that’s a hard no. That’s an easy no.”

He teased, “But of course Harrison has.”

Ryan insisted, “I always say, ‘Never meet your heroes unless they are Harrison Ford.’ He’s as cool as you want him to be.”

Gosling also shared, “He punched me one time in a scene and then when they brought me ice for my face, he took the ice away out of my hand and he put his put his fist in it and he said, ‘I forgive you.’”

He went on, “And then they brought me Advil. I went to take two Advil and he took the whole thing, and he housed like 15 of them.”