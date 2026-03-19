'Police Woman' Actor Ed Bernard Dies at 86

Ed Bernard, a main cast member of the '70s series "Police Woman," has died at 86.

The veteran actor's family confirmed he died January 23 in Northridge, California, after his name was included at Oscars.org in its annual In Memoriam list.

Bernard, born July 4, 1939, in Philadelphia, made his film debut in 1971's "Shaft."

After a series of roles in "The Hot Rock" (1972), "Across the 110th Street" (1972), and on the pilot of the series "Love Story" (1973), he was cast as Det. Joe Styles, an undercover cop, on "Police Woman."

From 1974-1978, "Police Woman," starring Angie Dickinson as female cop Pepper Anderson, was a reliable ratings grabber. Dickinson, Bernard, Earl Holliman, and Charles Dierkop — the entire main cast — were all alive for the show's 50th anniversary. With Bernard's passing, only Dickinson remains.

Bernard had many other TV credits, including guesting on "What's Happening!!" (1978), "Mork & Mindy" (1978), and "NYPD Blue" (1999).

He was a regular on "The White Shadow" (1978-1980) and "Hardcastle and McCormick" (1984-1985).

His final credit was an episode of "Cold Case" in 2005, the same year his wife of 44 years died.