Fiona Dourif Teases 'The Pitt’ Season 2 Finale: ‘Questions Will Be Answered’ (Exclusive)

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Fiona Dourif is having a breakout moment on “The Pitt”!

“Extra” spoke with Fiona, who dished on the explosive season finale, airing April 16.

She teased, “So many questions that are left unanswered that are going to be answered soon.”

Fiona is still pinching herself over landing the role of Dr. Cassie McKay.

She shared, “Feels like I’m on a roller coaster… I get, like, twists and turns and kind of high points, and it feels at times, it’s felt like a little out-of-body. I didn’t realize the show was a hit until I was onstage at the Emmys.”

Before nabbing the role, Dourif was living in Portugal.

As for how life has changed since “The Pitt,” Fiona joked, “I think some ex-boyfriends tried to date me again, which felt good. It’s like… ‘It’s too late!’”

Fiona is going to have a busy break from filming “The Pitt.”