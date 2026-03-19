‘Extra’ Takes You Inside the Nassau Paradise Island Wine & Food Festival at Atlantis Bahamas

Atlantis Bahamas has long been a favorite celeb getaway, and we received a special invite to this year’s Nassau Paradise Island Wine & Food Festival.

“Extra’s” Mona Kosar Abdi takes you on site, where she met up with famed Chef José Andrés, who threw a paella party on the beach!

José shared, “I’ve been coming to the Bahamas now for many, many years. I have a beautiful restaurant here at the Atlantis… very creative name: Fish by José Andrés.”

He went on, “We buy from local fisherman, and we do dishes that are obviously inspired by the Bahamian way."

For his beachfront bash, Jose whipped up a mouth-watering Spanish paella dish of spiny lobster and fish with a sangria to wash it down.

Andrés shared, “Today ,we are going to make it with sparkling wine and blackberries, and it is going to be great."

Atlantis Paradise Island President and Managing Director Audrey Oswell says the guests love the festival.

Oswell shared, “We’re thrilled to be able to bring our Michelin-star chefs and our partner chefs like José Andrés, Nobu [Matsuhisa] and Michael White, bring them here for people to experience. Depending on where you live you may not have an opportunity to visit their restaurants.”

“It’s grown every year and this year is by far the largest crowd we’ve ever had and the most events that we’ve ever had,” she added.