Celebrity News March 19, 2026
Chuck Norris Hospitalized After Medical Emergency
“Walker, Texas Ranger” star Chuck Norris has been hospitalized.
TMZ reports Norris was admitted after suffering a medical emergency in Kauai, Hawaii.
Sources told the site that Norris’ medical emergency happened within the last 24 hours, but he’s in good spirits.
Norris, who turned 86 earlier this month, was training on the island Wednesday.
To celebrate his March 10 birthday, Chuck posted a video of himself sparring with a partner. He wrote on Instagram, "I don’t age. I level up."
He added, "I’m 86 today! Nothing like some playful action on a sunny day to make you feel young. I’m grateful for another year, good health and the chance to keep doing what I love. Thank you all for being the best fans in the world. Your support through the years has meant more to me than you’ll ever know.