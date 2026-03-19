Authorities Release Joseph Duggar’s Mugshot After Child Molestation Arrest

Instagram

Joseph Duggar was arrested on child molestation charges on March 18, and now his mugshot has been released.

The Washington County Sheriff's Office in Arkansas posted Duggar’s photo on their website, after news broke he was in custody.

On Wednesday, the Bay County Sheriff’s Office in Florida posted the details of the case on Facebook, stating, "Bay County investigators were contacted by a detective with the Tontitown Police Department [in Arkansas] regarding a report of past sexual abuse. The 14-year-old victim participated in a forensic interview, where she disclosed several incidents involving Duggar that occurred during a family vacation in Panama City Beach when she was 9-years-old.”

Washington County Sheriff's Office

The sheriff’s office continued, "According to the investigation, the incidents took place in 2020 while the family was staying at a residence on Danny Drive. The victim reported Duggar repeatedly asked her to sit on his lap. As the vacation continued, he also asked her to sit next to him on a couch and covered them with a blanket. During this time, Duggar manipulated the victim’s underwear and grazed her genitals. Duggar would also continue to rub his hands on her thighs.”

According to law enforcement, at one point Joseph apologized to the alleged victim and the abuse stopped.

The post goes on, "Investigators discovered the victim’s father confronted Duggar about these incidents on March 17th, 2026. Duggar admitted his actions to the victim’s father and to Tontitown Detectives.”

Joseph was arrested on charges of lewd and lascivious molestation of a victim less than 12 years old, and lewd and lascivious behavior conducted by a person 18 years or older.

He is in Arkansas but awaiting extradition to Bay County.

People magazine reports Duggar’s next court appearance is scheduled for March 20.

The 31-year-old married wife Kendra in 2017. They share three children.

Joseph’s older brother Josh was arrested in April 2021, and he was found guilty on two charges of receiving and possessing child sexual abuse material in December 2021.