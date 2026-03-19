ABC Pulls Taylor Frankie Paul’s 'The Bachelorette’ Season

Days before the premiere, ABC has pulled Taylor Frankie Paul's new season of “The Bachelorette.”

A Disney Television spokesperson told “Extra” on Thursday, "In light of the newly released video just surfaced today, we have made the decision to not move forward with the new season of 'The Bachelorette' at this time, and our focus is on supporting the family.”

The decision comes just hours after TMZ posted a shocking video of Taylor’s physical altercation with her ex-boyfriend Dakota Mortensen from 2023.

In the graphic cell phone video, Taylor is seen getting physically aggressive with Dakota, putting him in a headlock, attempting to kick him, and hurling metal barstools at him.

The altercation happens in front of her daughter, who is seen sitting on a couch.

At one point, Dakota pleads for Taylor to stop throwing the barstools, saying, “Your daughter is sitting right there.”

At the end of the video, the doorbell is heard ringing and cops arrive to defuse the situation.

Following the incident, Taylor was arrested, facing multiple charges including one for aggravated assault. She pleaded guilty to a felony count, but a plea deal reduced the charge to a misdemeanor.

Today, in a statement to People magazine, Taylor’s rep said, "Taylor is very grateful for ABC’s support as she prioritizes her family’s safety and security. After years of silently suffering extensive mental and physical abuse as well as threats of retaliation, Taylor is finally gaining the strength to face her accuser and taking steps to ensure that she and her children are protected from any further harm.”

"There are too many women who are suffering in silence as they survive aggressive, jealous ex-partners who refuse to let them move on with their lives,” the statement continued. "Taylor has remained silent out of fear of further abuse, retaliation, and public shaming. She is currently exploring all of her options, seeking support, and preparing to own and share her story.”

Taylor was making headlines this week after reports that filming on her Hulu show “The Secret Lives of Mormon Wives” had been halted. It was later revealed that there was a domestic violence incident between Paul and Mortensen, who is also the father of her son Ever, 2.

On Tuesday, “Extra’s” Mona Kosar Abdi spoke with Taylor, who said she was “very excited” about her season, but admitted that she was “going through a lot personally.”

She called it a “pretty heavy week,” and said she was taking it “day by day, but honestly, hour by hour.”